Will your street be paved? Main, Freedom streets on Ravenna's 2024 paving list

This color coded map shows the streets that will be paved in 2024 in Ravenna.

Several city streets, including Main Street, will be paved this year as part of Ravenna's paving budget.

Ravenna City Council approved an ordinance Monday authorizing Ravenna Mayor Frank Seman to advertise for bids for the 2024 paving program.

Main Street, which was originally scheduled for paving last year, will be paved through funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

In addition, the city will finish the third and final phase of the brick reconstruction of South Freedom Street, plus a handful of other roads set for resurfacing.

Main Street paving

The paving of Main Street is being done by the Ohio Department of Transportation and will cost just over $1 million, City Engineer Bob Finney said previously.

The city is responsible for 20% of the cost, plus any related utility work.

Last year, the city widened a portion of West Main Street, work that the city wanted to get done in advance of the resurfacing work. Finney said at the time that the city's plan is to finish the widening and "get out of ODOT's way" before the resurfacing work starts on Main Street.

South Freedom Street work

The brick pavement on South Freedom Street has been a three-year project. In 2021, City Council considered an option that would replace the iconic brick street with asphalt.

Instead, residents lobbied, and Council changed course, agreeing to replace the brick pavement over three phases. The third phase, which will repave the portion between Spruce and Riddle Avenue, is this year.

Other streets will be resurfaced

Other than Main and Freedom streets, a handful of other Ravenna roads also will be resurfaced.

They include portions of Central Avenue and Price, Scranton, Linden and Page streets in Ravenna.

Concrete patching also is planned on Yorkshire and Canterbury drives and Lawrence Street.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Will your street be paved? Main, Freedom streets on Ravenna's list