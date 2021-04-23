Street preacher arrested, held in jail on sexual assault allegations

Apr. 22—A central Toledo man known for his ministry work and preaching to those on the street following a lengthy criminal past has been jailed on a charge that he sexually assaulted a woman with developmental disabilities, according to the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office.

Charles "Slim" Lake, Sr., 65, of the 1000 block of Hamilton Street, is charged with first-degree rape for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman who suffers from a mental or physical condition that impairs her ability to give consent, according to Michael Loisel, chief of the county prosecutor's criminal division.

Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Linda Jennings set bond at $250,000 during the start Thursday of an arraignment hearing for which Lake made a video appearance from the Lucas County jail.

Attorney Pete Rost, representing Lake on an interim basis, asked that the arraignment be continued until May 6 so Lake could hire a defense lawyer. Mr. Rost said he had spoken with Lake earlier in the week and believed the accused planned to turn himself in Wednesday afternoon after learning of his April 14 grand-jury indictment, but police arrested him first that morning.

"Obviously, it's a serious case carrying mandatory [prison] time, but the court should be aware that Mr. Lake read about this in the newspaper and maintained his presence in the city," Mr. Rost said, asking the court to consider that when setting bond.

Assistant county prosecutor Dexter Phillips said a public-safety assessment determined Lake was not recommended for pretrial release, adding the defendant has "an extensive criminal history" and is now charged with a first-degree felony. Judge Jennings accepted his recommendation of the $250,000 bond and ordered Lake to have no contact with the victim if he posts bond.

On Dec. 14, prosecutors said, Lake picked up the woman on Southmoor Drive and at some point thereafter she was assaulted. She later arrived at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, though prosecutors said it is immediately unknown if Lake dropped her off or if she walked there.

Story continues

At the hospital, the woman reported that she was raped by an African American man driving a black truck. He was also wearing one black shoe and one white shoe, Mr. Loisel told The Blade.

Lake later arrived at the hospital and the victim identified the suspect. Investigators determined that physical evidence supported the woman's claims, prosecutors said.

Lake denied the allegations to Toledo police, claiming he was taking the woman to get clothes and that he gave her $20 to purchase food, prosecutors said.

Lake, a former pimp and drug addict, became well known in the community for running services in Gunckel Park for his God's Church of the Streets after he served various stints in prison.

He has also been convicted of workers compensation fraud, loan-sharking, trafficking in food stamps, as well as money laundering and forgery related to a series of fund-raisers for his church.

After prison, he wrote a book the contents of which he described as "street stories with a spiritual ramification" that constituted the "3rd Testament of the Holy Bible." He used the book as an instructional tool in his church. Lake previously told The Blade that his credentials were a "calling from God."