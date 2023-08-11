A street race ended her life as she crossed a street near USC. Two face murder charges

Assistant Dist. Atty. James Garrison speaks at a Los Angeles news conference Thursday announcing the arrest of two suspects in a fatal street-racing crash. (Los Angeles Police Department)

After a night of performing live music with her band, 20-year-old Anna Solis started to cross a street near USC to meet up with her boyfriend.

She never made it.

As she crossed, carrying her guitar and amp, a car caught up in an illegal street race hit her, killing her instantly, police said.

The district attorney's office on Thursday filed murder charges against the two drivers allegedly involved in that race, with an additional felony hit-and-run against one — because the motorist who ran her down didn't stop, police said.

Around 10:20 p.m. on July 21, Solis was hit while crossing an unmarked crosswalk at Hill Street and 33rd Street in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At that moment, a black Jaguar was racing a black Dodge Challenger. The Jag hurtled toward her, going at least double the 35-mph speed limit, LAPD Det. Calvin DeHesa said.

After she was struck, neither of the drivers stopped to check on Solis. They fled northbound on Hill Street.

Police identified the driver of the Jaguar as Javorrie Murphy, a Palmdale resident. The driver of the Dodge Challenger was identified as Devin Wagner of Los Angeles.

Both were arrested on suspicion of murder last week, with bail set at $2 million.

On Monday, the D.A.’s office filed murder charges against both drivers. A felony hit-and-run charge was also filed against Murphy.

Solis was remembered as a singer, composer and gifted musician who played many instruments, including trumpet and violin. She was a student at Pasadena City College, where she played trumpet in the Rose Parade marching band, and had graduated from Montebello High School in 2020.

Solis’s boyfriend, Alberto Lopez, started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral expenses.

“Anna is a beautiful soul and we will all remember her for her beauty and her love,” he posted on the page. “Anna was passionate about her music and the Los Angeles scene. Helping where she could and also performing her heart out at any given chance.”

Sixteen people died in street-racing-related accidents last year, LAPD Deputy Chief Donald Graham told the civilian Police Commission in June.

