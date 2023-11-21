Street racer charged after meetup causes $100K worth in damages near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said they have arrested a Murfreesboro man after a meetup he allegedly facilitated earlier this year resulted in thousands of dollars worth in property damage.

Authorities reported 25-year-old Austin Scott now faces a felony vandalism charge following the unsanctioned meetup he held on Airpark Center Drive East. The event caused more than $100,000 in damages, police said.

4 men arrested following ‘street takeover’ near Nashville airport

Scott was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Rutherford County on an outstanding warrant after he was identified as the lead organizer for the Night Riderz.

According to Metro police, Scott was booked in Metro Jail Thursday on a $35,000 bond and was released on Saturday.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Officials said Scott was previously arrested in August on 15 charges which included rioting, inciting a riot and reckless driving.

Metro police’s Traffic Division Unit stated they will continue investigations into street racer groups that are causing damage and harm through their dangerous driving.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.