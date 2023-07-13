Street racer pleads guilty to killing woman two years ago

A woman died and two others were hurt in July of 2021 after a street racing incident caused a multi-vehicle crash.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I’ve said in situations like this - these young kids think they’re indestructible. Nothing is going to happen to them. Well, nothing happened to them,” said JSO traffic homicide Lt. Rich Buoy. “Now someone’s mother, someone’s daughter has passed away,” Buoy continued.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This Thursday, the first driver identified and Kiari Hill, 27, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing serious bodily harm.

The second driver and codefendant, identified as 19-year-old Ethan Rainey, is due back in court on July 26.

Read: Street racers collide with car on Edgewood Ave, woman killed

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.