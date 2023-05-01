Street racers on Indianola Avenue reportedly fire shots at Columbus police during weekend

Columbus police officers were fired upon Saturday night when responding to a report of a group of street racers on Indianola Avenue.

Columbus police officers who responded late Saturday to an area of Indianola Avenue where a large group of street racers had reportedly amassed quickly said they were shot at as the group broke up.

By the time the officers arrived shortly after 11 p.m., the scene of the 4100 block of Indianola Avenue near Cooke Road had devolved into chaos, according to a media release from the Columbus Division of Police. Spectators had gathered in the middle of the road blocking traffic, and some of them were stopping and vandalizing passing vehicles, police said.

When officers exited their cruisers to settle things down, they said they heard several gunshots ringing out. And many of the gunshots were aimed in their direction, police said.

No one was injured, but the racers and spectators rapidly fled the scene before the officers could speak with anyone or make any arrests. It was unclear whether the gunfire came from one or multiple suspects, but police did report recovering bullet casings at the scene.

Columbus leaders have in the past taken action to crack down against street racers and those recklessly operating loud ATVs, dirt bikes and motorcycles on city streets.

Last year, City Council indicated it would consider an additional noise ordinance, and Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein pledged to not accept plea bargains for cases where someone has been charged with recklessly driving an ATV, dirt bike or other similar vehicle not permitted on city streets. Columbus police, meanwhile, began recovering and impounding such vehicles through a targeted enforcement effort known as "Operation Wheels Down."

Anyone with information can call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

