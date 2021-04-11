Street racers shut down Lowry Hill Tunnel early Sunday morning

Kim Hyatt, Star Tribune
·2 min read

Minnesota State Patrol responded to a group of vehicles racing and doing burnouts inside the westbound Lowry Hill Tunnel on Interstate 94 early Sunday morning, but no arrests have been made.

Lt. Gordon Shank with the state patrol said the incident was reported to troopers around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

"When troopers arrived, they were able to locate one of the suspected vehicles involved," Shank said in an email. "The driver failed to stop for the troopers' lights and sirens and attempted to flee."

Shank said the troopers terminated the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, no arrests have been made. Shank added that there were no crashes from the incident and it's unclear how many vehicles were involved.

State patrol is working to identify the vehicles and drivers involved, which were all recorded on traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

In videos of the incident shared on Twitter from MnDOT, a group of vehicles is shown shutting down traffic inside the tunnel with semi trucks and other drivers caught up in the incident. The group of so-called street racers lined up in the tunnel, parking vehicles along the perimeter with some drivers and passengers exiting vehicles and walking around. Some were video recording the incident as drivers did burnouts and doughnuts inside the tunnel.

A long line of traffic formed outside the tunnel until the drivers raced away from the scene. None were arrested.

This is the second major incident inside the Lowry Hill tunnel in recent weeks. On March 24, a semi and trailer crashed in the eastbound I-94 tunnel, unloading a large amount of drywall that blocked the two lanes for an extended period of time.

In October, dozens of drivers were cited and arrested as part of a street racing "crackdown." That weekend more than 100 vehicles were pulled over, with 29 citations issued and 22 arrests as part of a collective law enforcement effort throughout the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said there was a spike in drag or street racing over the summer. At one point, police had to use fire hydrants to flood downtown streets to deter racing.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751

Recommended Stories

  • Seven takeaways from Biden's budget proposal: defense, immigration, climate

    Federal discretionary spending is up by 8.4% compared to 2021 levels, excluding emergency funding, to $1.52 trillion, with a focus on health, education and climate. About two-thirds of the massive budget is "mandatory" spending for benefits like Social Security and Medicare. Because it is lower than former President Donald Trump's 2022 projections, it may also anger Republican defense hawks pushing for more spending.

  • Rain wins again; Martinsville to have doubleheader Sunday

    Rain forced the postponement of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after just 42 laps Saturday night, setting up a doubleheader Sunday. Denny Hamlin passed pole-sitter Joey Logano just four laps into the race and led the rest of the way until light drizzle intensified and the drivers were told to come down pit road for a red flag delay. Conditions on the track were good, but pit road was very wet.

  • Angels wait out long rain delay and long review, then are crushed by Blue Jays

    The Angels waited out a rain delay that pushed back the first pitch by more than 2½ hours and then were crushed 15-1 by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

  • Erne gets shootout winner, Red Wings beat Hurricanes 5-4

    Adam Erne scored in the seventh round of the shootout as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Saturday night. Erne also scored his team’s last goal in regulation, giving him four goals in the last six games. “It has been going well lately,” Erne said.

  • Tatum's career-high 53 help Celtics top T-Wolves 145-136

    The only regret Jayson Tatum had about his first career 50-point game was that his 2-year-old son wasn't there to see it. “It just means I’ll have to do it again someday," Tatum said. Tatum scored a career-high 53 points — including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime — and the Boston Celtics held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136 on Friday night.

  • The Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes battle into a shootout at PNC Arena

    The Canes and Wings couldn’t settle things in overtime, and it took seven players in a shootout before a winner emerged.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Spring weather spurs searches for golf, gardening, hiking, boating, ziplining, water parks

    Google research reveals Americans want roller skates, hiking boots, gardening tools, golf clubs, and other gear as they go in search of fresh-air fun.

  • David Hogg Steps Back from Company He Founded to Compete with Mike Lindell’s MyPillow

    Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control advocate David Hogg on Saturday announced he would step back from his role in the pillow company he started to compete with conservative Mike Lindell’s MyPillow. The 20-year-old wrote in a tweet that he had “resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC” effective immediately. “The reasons for my departure rest entirely with me and my own personal commitments and I truly wish [co-founder William LeGate] nothing but the best,” he wrote. 7: Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC. I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021 He said he would leave it to LeGate to carry out their goal of creating “an ethical company that produces products that people need while creating good union paying jobs and supporting social causes at the same time.” “Over the next several months, I will be taking some time to focus on my studies in college and advance the gun violence prevention movement with March For Our Lives and personally,” said Hogg, who is a student at Harvard University. Hogg, first announced in February that he was partnering with LeGate, a tech entrepreneur, on the venture which he believes would offer “progressive competition,” to Lindell’s MyPillow. He claimed they could put Lindell out of business. Shortly thereafter Hogg, who was a student during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, announced he would take a leave of absence from his role as a board member for March For Our Lives. For his part, Lindell had welcomed the challenge, telling Axios at the time that there is “nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.” It has been a pleasure working with you, David. I cannot wait to see what you do in the future & we will be sending you pillows from the first batch! — William LeGate (ig: @legate) (@williamlegate) April 10, 2021 LeGate responded to Hogg’s tweets on Saturday, saying “It has been a pleasure working with you, David.” “I cannot wait to see what you do in the future and we will be sending you pillows from the first batch,” he added.

  • Florida cops who responded to a noise complaint at house party 'cowered away' after finding out their boss was a guest

    Police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were responding to a noise complaint at a party when they were told their boss was a guest.

  • Matt Gaetz thought he could 'do what he wanted' with women's nudes, a colleague said. That's not how it works.

    When Florida passed a bill that would ban nonconsensual pornography, only two lawmakers voted against it. One of them was Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Trump spent several minutes insulting 'dumb son of a b---h' Mitch McConnell during a rambling speech to GOP donors at Mar-a-Lago, say reports

    Former President Donald Trump took aim at Senate Minority Leader for his lack of support during his February impeachment trial, Politico reported.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp claims the MLB's voter restriction laws boycott will be a major blow to minority-owned businesses

    Critics of the MLB's boycott of Atlanta following new voting laws claim it will cost Black-owned businesses $100 million.

  • John Boehner on how history will judge presidents he’s known. Trump: ‘I don’t think very well’

    The good, the bad and the "brother:" Ex-speaker John Boehner rates the presidents, from the "decent" Gerald Ford to the disappointing Barack Obama.

  • Corporate America is still dangerously delusional about what the GOP has become

    The party of big business has taken to policing corporate America's speech now, and that's not going to change anytime soon.

  • Harry Reid on former House Speaker John Boehner: 'I did everything I could to cause him trouble' but we 'got a lot done'

    "The deal is this - Boehner and I got a lot done, but we didn't mince words," he said. "He was right. I did everything I could to cause him trouble."

  • Mom dies in road-rage shooting with her young daughters in the car, Texas family says

    Police are searching for the driver of the other vehicle.

  • Las Vegas pushes to become first to ban ornamental grass

    A desert city built on a reputation for excess and indulgence wants to become a model for restraint and conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on. Las Vegas-area water officials have spent two decades trying to get people to replace thirsty greenery with desert plants, and now they're asking the Nevada Legislature to outlaw roughly 40% of the turf that's left. The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates there are almost 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) of “nonfunctional turf" in the metro area — grass that no one ever walks on or otherwise uses in street medians, housing developments and office parks.

  • Ever Given ship forbidden to leave the Suez Canal until its owners pay up to $1 billion in compensation for the chaos it caused

    The Japanese-owned container ship might have been freed from the banks of the Suez Canal but is now embroiled in a row over compensation.

  • Hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge

    A Florida woman who claimed she is Harry Potter fatally struck a federal judge visiting from New York and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy after swerving her car onto a sidewalk, officials said. Nastasia Snape, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for Friday's crash that killed District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, who served in the Eastern District of New York since 2003. The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to the hospital, but his condition Sunday could not be determined.