Street racing soars after 'defund police' movement slashes traffic patrols across US

Danielle Wallace
·4 min read

Increased instances of illegal street racing have caused disturbances or even turned deadly across the U.S., as traffic patrols have been scaled back or officers are less likely to conduct investigative stops in the wake of the "defund the police" movement.

One of the most recent attempts to crack down on the problem happened in Texas over the weekend, when at least 60 adults and seven juveniles were either arrested or cited in Fort Worth after police said scores showed up to participate in an "illegal reckless driving exhibition hosted by a local street racing group," Fox 4 reported. At least 30 vehicles were towed from the scene.

Meanwhile, two 22-year-old men were killed by street racers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Saturday afternoon.

According to police, their vehicle was attempting to make a turn when a second and a third vehicle "racing at a high rate of speed" plowed into them at an intersection. A 37-year-old driver of one of the vehicles street-racing sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

3 DEAD IN DALLAS FOLLOWING STREET RACING CRASH: REPORT

He and the second driver, a 30-year-old man, were arrested.

Just days earlier, a fiery crash in Burbank, California, left three dead, including 21-year-old Cerian Baker, the son of comedian and actor Tony Baker. The two others killed were 19-year-old Natale Maghaddam and 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson. Police said the trio were not involved in street racing.

Two other vehicles believed to have been racing at an accelerate speed struck their Volkswagen sedan, the Los Angeles Times reported. Celebrities including Viola Davis, David Allen Grier and Wanda Sykes offered condolences on social media.

With movie franchises like the Fast and the Furious, street racing had already been increasing in popularity before pandemic-era lockdown orders cleared normal traffic off roadways. Drivers block roads and even interstates to keep police away and perform stunts, often captured on viral videos.

A year after the defund the police movement gained momentum, law enforcement in some areas are hindered by measures restricting their ability to respond to street racing-related calls. And other agencies faced with an increased number of shootings, as well as staffing shortages amid a rise in officer resignations, prioritize other disturbance calls, leaving traffic violations to fall to the wayside.

GEORGIA POLICE ARREST 102 SUSPECTED STREET RACERS AFTER TRAPPING THEM IN PARKING LOT

Now some jurisdictions are proposing different methods of combatting the issue on America’s roadways.

In Aurora, Colorado, the city council unanimously passed an ordinance last week clearing the way for police to seize residents’ vehicles found to be associated with repeated street racing–related infractions, Sentinel Colorado reported.

The measure permits courts to issue temporary restraining orders against car owners if their vehicles are found to be associated with offenses including vehicular eluding, obstructing a highway, reckless driving, engaging in a speed contest and trespassing.

The move in Colorado comes after one of the most notorious incidents in March involved hundreds of street racers clogging a stretch of interstate in Aurora while they raced and cruised, as police warned other motorists to stay away amid reports of guns being brandished and fireworks going off.

Deaths related to street racing events haven’t always come in connection to the reckless driving itself.

In early June, two teenagers – 19-year-old Vanessa Jensen and 17-year-old Nicholas Enger – were fatally struck by stray bullets about an hour apart while watching illegal, street racing events in Minneapolis. Minnesota State Patrol attempted to crack down on the problem later that month, stopping over a dozen drivers for speeds, citing four for traveling at 112, 112, 102 and 97 miles per hour, Fox 9 Minneapolis reported.

In Portland, Oregon, business owners have written to the mayor and city commissioners asking them to take action against pervasive street racing in one industrial neighborhood that has left straightaways littered with alcohol containers and parking lots scarred by circular tire tracks.

Georgia is among the states fighting back with new laws. In May, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that mandates at least 10 days of jail time for all drag racing convictions. It also requires people convicted a third time within five years to forfeit their vehicles.

The bill was named after Jaye Sanford, a 52-year-old mother of two who was driving home in suburban Atlanta on Nov. 21, 2020 when a man in a Dodge Challenger muscle car who was allegedly street racing crashed into her head-on, killing her.

In Mississippi, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in March signed into law a bill that allows state troopers to respond to incidents in cities. On New Year’s Eve, drivers blocked traffic on an interstate highway in Jackson for an hour while they spun out and did donuts, etching circles in the pavement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • StanChart: Gold May Average $1,820/oz In 3Q

    Aug.09 -- Standard Chartered Bank Executive Director, Precious Metals Research, Suki Cooper, expects gold prices to average $1,820/oz in the third quarter, peak in the fourth quarter, and then, to trend lower in 2022. She was speaking with David Ingles & Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Climate Change Is a 'Hammer Hitting Us on the Head,' Developing Nations Say

    When some 200 scientists convened by the United Nations all but demanded on Monday that the nations immediately band together to cut emissions, they portrayed it as a brief window to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. But as their call ricocheted around the planet, it only underscored the challenge ahead: getting the world’s biggest polluters and its most vulnerable countries to cooperate against a grave global threat. In unequivocal terms, the new U.N. report said that the w

  • Sexual assault scandals in China revive stifled #MeToo discussion

    Extensive coverage in China of sexual assault scandals involving tech giant Alibaba and celebrity Kris Wu, without obvious censorship, has rekindled discussion of the topic in a country where the #MeToo movement has previously been stifled. Sexual harassment and assault were issues that were for years rarely broached in public in China until the #MeToo movement took root in 2018, only to face online censorship and official pushback, including the arrest of activists. Exchanges on the Weibo social media platform on sexual harassment faced by women in the workplace, or during drinking sessions with work colleagues, were among the most discussed topics on Monday and Tuesday, with more than 500 million views.

  • Body found near high school football stadium in Richland County, deputies say

    The man’s body was found in the bushes, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Ex-LAPD officer charged with manslaughter in connection with deadly Costco shooting

    The California attorney general has filed manslaughter charges against a Los Angeles police officer who was off duty when he fatally shot a mentally ill man who was shopping with his parents in 2019. CBS Los Angeles has the details.

  • Amid COVID, 2.5 million people sign up for U.S. health insurance -White House

    Two and a half million people so far have bought health insurance through the online marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act after the Biden administration allowed more time to enroll amid COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday. Individuals and small businesses have until Sunday to buy coverage via healthcare.gov, the portal created by the law popularly known as Obamacare, as part of President Joe Biden's efforts to grapple with the pandemic and shore up the 2010 law passed when he served under President Barack Obama. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to announce the total enrollment during a visit to a community health center in Washington Tuesday morning.

  • Extraordinarily Rare 1992 Dodge Viper Is A Collector’s Dream

    With only 285 Dodge Vipers made for the 1992 year model, you’ll be hard pressed to find many clean examples for sale!

  • We can’t solve the climate crisis without getting out of our cars and onto buses and trains

    OUTSIDE THE BOX As Americans receive vaccines and people feel safer leaving home, an unwelcome feature of pre-COVID life, headache-inducing traffic, is coming back in full force. More than an inconvenience, this rising tide of cars and trucks returning to U.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Thousands protest Michigan vaccine mandates

    About 3,000 people gathered at the Michigan Capitol on Friday to protest governments and employers mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Stephen Colbert Reveals He Was ‘Disinvited’ From Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash

    CBSThe “Stephen Colbert” of The Colbert Report liked nothing more than when he could make himself the center of any given news story. But he was rarely handed a gift as juicy as the one with which the “real” Stephen Colbert got to open his first Late Show monologue after a two-week break.“There’s a fourth wave of coronavirus, we just got a global warming red alert for humanity, there are wildfires consuming Northern California and Greece,” Colbert told his live audience on Monday night before tu

  • Jerry Jones: Texas Rangers advised Dallas Cowboys to briefly shut down Dak Prescott

    Prescott might not play at all this preseason, but the Cowboys are confident he’ll be ready for the season opener Sept. 9.

  • Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya auctioning off medal to support athletes targeted by regime

    Krystsina Tsimanouskaya urged her fellow citizens to speak out about the regime on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the disputed election.

  • Ex-LAPD cop charged with manslaughter in deadly Costco shooting

    On the night of June 14, 2019, Kenneth French and his parents, Russell and Paola, were shot by off-duty LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez while in line at a sample station at the store.

  • 'Ticking time bomb': PFAS chemicals in drinking water alarm scientists over health risks

    A family of colorless and tasteless man-made chemicals -- largely unregulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency -- has become a growing concern for drinking water safety in thousands of American communities, as scientists increasingly see links to liver damage, high cholesterol, weakened immune systems and cancer. "They basically fulfill the characteristics of a ticking time bomb," said Dr. Bo Guo, a University of Arizona hydrologist and expert on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are commonly used in hundreds of consumer products and in firefighting foams, a top source of PFAS contamination. WATCH: ABC News Live Prime investigates PFAS contamination in drinking water systems nationwide, 7p/9p ET.

  • After 9/11 families told Biden not to attend memorials, FBI could release some secret files

    Family members of Sept. 11 victims say the information could shed light on whether any Saudi Arabian officials were involved in the attacks.

  • 1 officer dead, 1 critical after traffic stop attack

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned those responsible for the increased gun violence on the streets.

  • Stephen King Comes Up With Illuminating New Way To Rip Ron DeSantis

    The horror novelist thinks the Florida governor is far from an "evil genius."

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • Colorado Woman Allegedly Killed by Trump-Loving Hubby Had an Affair, Cops Testify

    Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeSuzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother-of-two who vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride on Mother’s Day last year, had a prolonged affair before her disappearance, investigators revealed in court on Monday.The shocking revelation came during the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial of her husband, Barry, who is accused of killing the 49-year-old on May 10, 2020. Morphew, 53, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder a