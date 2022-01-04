Street racing crackdown gets thumbs-up from Fresno councilman. Here’s how many were cited

A major crackdown on street racing over the New Year’s weekend is getting two thumbs-up from Fresno councilmember Mike Karbassi, who says the city is sending the right message to those driving dangerously.

Karbassi has been a strong advocate for the tough measures since four people were killed by a speeding Mustang that collided with a pickup in northeast Fresno in December 2020.

On Saturday night, Fresno police, along with Fresno County sheriff’s deputies, Clovis police, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies made 200 traffic stops in the street racing operation: 22 cars were impounded and four felony arrests were made, along with a drunken driving arrest. A gun was also recovered and multiple vehicle code citations were handed out.

“This is what I want to see,” Karbassi said Tuesday. “I’m glad Clovis was involved. Having Eagle 1, (the sheriff’s helicopter), and the (Fresno) police helicopter means that (police) are able to find out where they (illegal racers) are, and disperse them.”

The CHP also employed its copter during the operation.

Along with the 22 cars that were towed during the operation, state Department of Motor Vehicle officers were also on scene to hand out citations to drivers whose cars were out of compliance with state law for violations such as illegal exhausts. Making cars legal again can cost hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars.

Karbassi said he believes impounding cars for dangerous driving is likely the biggest deterrent the operation sends, because it can deprive a driver of their ride for a month.

He said he doesn’t like to see anyone burdened with the loss of a car, but “traffic deaths are very avoidable,” and he wants to get that word out.