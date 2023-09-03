Street Rod Roundup celebrating 50 years

Sep. 3—CUMBERLAND — Hundreds of people and their vehicles descended on the Allegany County Fairgrounds this week to help celebrate the golden anniversary of the Western Maryland Street Rod Roundup.

Attendees were picking through car parts and accessories at a swap meet and checking out vendors under sunny skies.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the roundup. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The roundup features bingo, games, live music, a corn roast and hundreds of vintage cars. Judging of the registered street rods takes place on Sunday at noon followed by an awards presentation and dancing.

"It's about meeting people and seeing all the cars and vehicles," said Jim Boyer of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, who brought his 1949 Chevrolet Fleetline. "Every year you see something different."

Sponsored by the Western Maryland Street Rod Association, the roundup benefits The Children's League — a nonprofit that dispenses free care to children going through speech or physical therapy, or who have cerebral palsy or cleft lips/palates.

From its humble beginnings at the Celanese Pool in 1972, the street rod roundup turned into a multi-generational event, which found a permanent home at the fairgrounds in 1974.

Almost all of the attendees come in groups with many in RVs and campers and many filling area hotels.

Attendees say the relationships and community that comes from attending the roundup is the most enjoyable part of the entire event. It's hard to find anyone who has been coming less than 20 years.

Joyce Hoffman of Altoona, Pennsylvania, has be in attendance for 20 years. Her husband, longer — for nearly 40 years.

"Everyone is super nice and you always meet someone new," said Hoffman, who owns a 1954 Studebaker. "I like coming here and seeing all the cars and hanging with our friends. Some people we only see once a year here. But, you become friends and stay in touch."

Carol Riggleman of Duncansville, Pennsylvania, who owns a 1955 Chevrolet pickup, said the location is "gorgeous." She said she meets people from all across the country.

"We love it here. The mountains of Western Maryland and West Virginia are great," Riggleman said.

John Mandley of Calvert County was attending for his 36th year. He was shining the windows of his 1940 Ford coupe automatic with a 396 horsepower motor.

"I'm a drywall finisher and it was back in the '80s. My boss was from up here," Mandley said. "His last name was Taylor. He had a car and he knew I had one. He said, 'Why don't you come up to the roundup in Western Maryland?

"The setting is beautiful and it's a laid back thing," he added. "They have a band and they feed you. We've been up here in the rain and everything. It's a good weekend."

"It's like a family reunion," Sandy Snowberger said. "I started coming in a tent. Now we've got the (camper). It's beautiful here and you make friends from all over and you stay friends."

The event is open to the public and continues through Sunday.

For more information, visit WesternMarylandStreetRod.com.

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.