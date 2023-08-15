Street shut down due to traffic stop in Kannapolis
A street in Kannapolis has been shut down due to a traffic stop in the area Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred just before 3:45 a.m. South Main Street between Fisher Street and Piedmont Drive.
The Kannapolis Police Department said a traffic stop led to an investigation of items inside the vehicle.
Channel 9 observed the Cabarrus County Bomb Squad, as well as the Kannapolis Fire Department at the scene.
Police said a person is in custody in connection with this case.
It is unclear what charges they will be facing.
This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
