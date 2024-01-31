Street vendors in L.A.’s El Salvador Corridor seek help after mass eviction

Street vendors along the famed El Salvador Corridor in L.A.’s Pico-Union neighborhood said they’re being denied the right to earn a living after being evicted.

The vendors typically set up stalls in the parking lot of Two Guys Plaza in the El Salvador Corridor on Vermont Avenue, a bustling area filled with markets, businesses and street food vendors.

However, the plaza’s owner shut down for business after being found in violation of zoning laws, leading to the eviction of around 30 vendors.

The vendors claimed city officials have not attempted to help them as many have had their livelihoods effectively cut off and are struggling to survive.

“We’re all at risk, we all feel abandoned and unfortunately, now they also feel divided,” said Raul Claros, the executive director of the El Salvador Corridor Association.

The El Salvador Corridor in L.A.’s Pico-Union neighborhood, famous for its bustling merchants and street food vendors. (KTLA)

A press conference held by the El Salvador Corridor Association on Jan. 30, 2024 regarding the eviction of street food vendors. (KTLA)

Two Guys Plaza on Vermont Avenue, home of the El Salvador Corridor in L.A.’s Pico-Union neighborhood. (KTLA)

At a Tuesday press conference, some vendors who had been struggling with the eviction are placing the blame on L.A. city councilwoman, Eunisses Hernandez, who they claimed has not been meeting with them to figure out a solution.

“Everybody is ready at the table,” Claros said. “There’s a councilmember missing and she’s missing again today [at the press conference.]”

Councilwoman Hernandez, however, said that accusation is simply untrue.

“It’s not accurate I’m refusing to meet with vendors,” Hernandez said. “In fact, I’m trying to meet with vendors directly because what I have been faced with is there’s one individual saying he’s the representative of the El Salvadorian Corridor when he’s not a vendor of the Salvadorian Corridor. For me, it’s important to hear directly from vendors.”

Street vendor activists are calling for a six-month hold on the eviction so vendors can keep doing business in the plaza until a decision on a greater street vending pilot program is reached.

But that decision could take some time. For now, what everyone appears to agree on is the need to find a safe place where vendors can safely sell goods and make a living to support their families.

“This is a food destination in the city of Los Angeles,” Hernandez said. “So, we want to do whatever we can as a city to bring the permanency and infrastructure that will make this a safe place, an accessible place for everybody in Los Angeles.”

City officials said they are considering solutions that will benefit the affected street vendors, however, vendor representatives claimed they haven’t made progress for the time being.

