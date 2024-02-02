Streeter files candidacy for GOP primary in 45th State Rep District

Feb. 1—Kellie Streeter has filed her candidacy for the Republican nomination for Indiana state pepresentative in District 45.

The district includes all of Greene and Sullivan Counties, and portions of Daviess, Knox and Vigo Counties.

Streeter's candidacy sets up a contested GOP primary for state representative in the 45th District. Incumbent Republican state Rep. Bruce Borders also has filed for the May 7 primary.

Streeter said she looks forward to sharing her experience advocating for Southwest Indiana communities on the campaign trail as she seeks to represent the district at the Statehouse.

"It is official — I am running for the Indiana House of Representatives," Streeter said in a news release. "As Knox County Commissioner for eight years and now the President of the Indiana County Commissioners, I have worked to represent rural Southwest Indiana at our Capitol with a strong conservative voice."

Streeter said she will focus her campaign on advocating for solutions to the challenges that directly affect the quality of life of communities and families in southwest Indiana. Specifically, Streeter promises to be an advocate for local control, infrastructure funding and accessible healthcare.

First caucused into the office in 2016, Streeter is the first female commissioner in Knox County. She has been recognized as 5 under 40 by Knox County Chamber of Commerce in 2021 and in 2023 she was awarded by Indiana County Commissioners the County Commissioner Legislative Award for her work at the Statehouse on behalf of counties. Her website is www.streeterforindiana.com.