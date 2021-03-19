Streeter pleads guilty, but mentally ill, in 2019 fatal stabbing

Mar. 19—A Grand Haven man pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, earlier this week to the July 2019 stabbing death of his roommate, his attorney confirmed Friday.

Justin David Streeter now faces a minimum 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on the second-degree murder charge on April 19.

He remains lodged at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline until that time.

Police said that Streeter and the victim, 55-year-old Thomas Allen Kennedy, had a disagreement at their Grand Haven apartment on July 5, 2019, and that Streeter stabbed and killed the older man. Police responded to the residence where Streeter and Kennedy lived, at 1306 1/2 Columbus Ave., at 10 p.m. that Friday.

During Streeter's arraignment on the open murder charge on July 8, 2019, defense attorney Terry Nolan said it was a case of self-defense. He told the judge that he meant his client no disrespect, but found him "childlike" in discussing the case. Nolan said his client and the victim were roommates and friends, and that they both suffered from mental disabilities.

"My understanding is a fight broke out," Nolan said of the incident.

The victim had a knife, which Streeter grabbed and then stabbed Kennedy, the attorney said.

Nolan, on Friday, said his client was initially determined to be incompetent to stand trial, but after treatment at the forensic facility, became competent.

This led to a negotiation, with the low end of the sentence, not the charge, according to Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah Matwiejczyk.

"The agreement was within the guidelines," she said. "He pled to an appropriate charge based on the crime. All of the parties have been working very hard to find the just result."

Nolan said that he believed his client to be very remorseful.

"I think he feels really bad about it," he said. "I don't think he intended to kill Tommy. But I think his actions were in reckless disregard for Tommy's life."

Now that he is receiving proper treatment, Nolan said that Streeter's mind is clear and he understands what he did and what his plea means.

"It's just a tragic situation all the way around," Nolan said.

Nolan said that Streeter didn't have any history of assaultive behavior, nor did he have much of a criminal history other than a couple of misdemeanors.

The defense attorney said that he believes that mental illness played a big part in the killing.

He said it was his experience with clients that are mentally ill, that at some point, their medications become ineffective and need to be changed.

"Now he is in good shape and being monitored fairly closely," Nolan said.

Although the attorney said he believed they could make a case for self-defense, that the negotiations were fair, "taking into account all of the variables in this case."

Streeter could still face up to life in prison when sentenced April 19 by Judge Karen Miedema.

But Nolan said it is probably more likely that he will serve the 15-year minimum.

