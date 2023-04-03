Streets blocked off as SWAT team negotiates with man in standoff near downtown Wichita

The SWAT team and crisis negotiators with the Wichita Police Department are communicating with an assault suspect in a standoff at a south Wichita house in the 900 block of South Topeka.

The suspect, who is believed to be armed, has been inside the house since police responded to an assault call around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police have blocked off traffic for several blocks in both directions, as well as cross street access to Topeka from south Broadway.

Public information officer Chad Ditch said the victim was outside the house when police arrived. She has since been taken to safety.

“They arrived on the scene and learned from the victim, a 28-year-old female, that she was assaulted by a 52-year-old male from within the residence,” Ditch said.

He said the suspect and victim are known to each other but police have not yet established the nature of their relationship.

“Officers learned that the suspect was still inside the residence, possibly armed, so they surrounded the house at that point and we’ve been out here ever since,” Ditch said. “Our SWAT team and our crisis negotiators are also on scene, just utilizing time and distance in order to end this peacefully.”

A K-9 unit is also on the scene.

“It’s just another officer that’s available to be able to surround the neighborhood and keep everybody safe,” Ditch said of the K-9 unit.

“If you’re not living in the area, we want everyone to stay back, stay away so we can continue to try to talk to the suspect and end this peacefully.”