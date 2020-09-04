'The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed': says AG Barr on feds' killing of suspect Michael Forest Reinoehl

Attorney General William Barr testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Congressional Auditorium at the US Capitol on 28 July, 2020: Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr has issued a statement following the death of Michael Forest Reinoehl who the suspect in the fatal shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson at a pro-Trump rally on 29 August.

Reinoehl was shot dead on Thursday evening by federal agents sent to detain him after an arrest warrant was issued in the city of Lacey in Washington state, where he had fled from Portland, Oregon.

The self-identified Antifa supporter was killed after attempting to escape arrest and pulling a gun when confronted by the officers from the US Marshals Service, the FBI, and state and local law enforcement partners, according to the statement by Mr Barr.

In his statement the attorney general hailed the accomplishment of tracking down Reinoehl.

“I applaud the outstanding cooperation among federal, state, and local law enforcement, particularly the fugitive task force team that located Reinoehl and prevented him from escaping justice,” said Mr Barr.

“The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed, and the actions that led to his location are an unmistakable demonstration that the United States will be governed by law, not violent mobs.”

Michael Forest Reinoehl (YouTube/Vice News)

On Monday in an interview published in Vice, Reinoehl appeared to confess to the killing of Mr Danielson, a member of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer.

He suggested he had acted in self defence, in the belief that he and a friend were going to be stabbed by Mr Danielson.

