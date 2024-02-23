Streets to close for return of SF Chinese New Year parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Chinese New Year parade returns Saturday to San Francisco to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

This parade is said to be the biggest Chinese New Year parade outside of China. Hundreds of floats will be ready to roll at 5:15 p.m. winding their way through the city for 1.3 miles. Thousands of people are expected to turn out for the parade, which is estimated to take about two hours.

The San Francisco Police Department is preparing for the event.

“We want to make sure the SFPD standpoint that people come to Chinatown and enjoy themselves,” William Scott, SFPD chief, said. “It’s a great event year in and year out and we intend to make sure we do everything we can to continue that tradition.”

Parade-goers are advised that large bags will not be allowed. The SFPD will have uniformed and plainclothes officers spread throughout the parade route, which begins at 2nd and Market, heads through Union Square, takes a right on Powell, a left on Kearny and ends on Columbus Avenue.

Officials said the star of the show will be a green “dragon” from China to represent prosperity and hope for the new year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.