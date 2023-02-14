Streets closed in Burien after officer-involved shooting

King County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Burien.

The main drag in the city, First Avenue South, is closed to traffic between Southwest 150th Street and Southwest 156th Street. The shooting occurred at Southwest 152nd Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crime scene tape is cordoning off the area, which is near a Taco Bell, KFC and a Toyota dealership.

All side streets approaching First Avenue South in that area are also closed. Traffic is being re-routed by police.

The Valley Investigative Team has been dispatched to investigate.

Details on any injuries or who was shot have not been released.

On Sunday night, a man was shot and killed in Burien a few blocks from the scene of Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting.

The victim died outside a 76 gas station on First Avenue South and Southwest 148th Street.



