Police: Shooting victim found inside crashed car, streets closed in Clifton Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several streets within the Gaslight District are blocked off after a person in the area died on Sunday.

Brookline Avenue is currently closed off between Glenmary and Jefferson avenues as Cincinnati District 5 officers investigate what happened.

During an initial investigation, police said they discovered that the victim was found inside a crashed vehicle with one gunshot wound.

Police believe that the person may have been shot prior to the crash.

A vehicle at the scene is propped up on the roots of a tree in a yard on the corner of Brookline and Wentworth avenues, according to FOX19 NOW crews there.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

