Which streets will be closed for the Super Bowl parade in downtown KC? Here’s a guide

The Kansas City Chiefs won a second-straight Super Bowl Sunday, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, so Kansas City has another parade to plan for.

That means some roads around downtown are going to be closed, starting Monday.

The parade starts downtown at 11 a.m., and the victory rally is schedule to start at 12:45 p.m. at Union Station.

Before the party begins, here’s what you need to know about street closures in downtown Kansas City.

A parade and rally will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Here is the map of parade route.

When, what roads will close?

Kansas City will begin shutting down streets in downtown, Crossroads and Crown Center areas Monday with the closing of West Pershing Road from Main Street to Kessler Road in front of Union Station, according to the parade website.

Other road closures will begin along the parade route at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The closures affect streets running east and west of Grand between Walnut and McGee streets from Sixth Street on the north to Pershing Road on the south.

Union Station also will close to the public at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, reopening at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Main Street will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians Wednesday from 20th Street to Pershing Road. Main from Pershing to 27th Street will also be closed to vehicles, but open to pedestrians. Additional closures on Main from 27th to 31st will be in effect when the parade starts.

Vehicles will be able to cross at the following locations until 8 a.m. Wednesday:

Seventh and Admiral Boulevard

Truman Road North and South

18th Street

12th Street, until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

13th Street until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday

Pedestrians will be able to cross the parade route on Grand at several locations marked by large red feather flags indicating a crosswalk. Those crossings are at:

Ninth Street

13th Street

Truman Road

18th Street

20th Street

Drivers are advised to avoid areas along and around the parade route, including Grand, Pershing and Main. They should also use alternate routes and allow for extra time while traveling in the area.

People headed into the area on Wednesday should expect significant travel delays along with additional road closures or lane restrictions. Streets will reopen as conditions allow.