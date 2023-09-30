Streets of Hope to raise funds for Day by Day Shelter and more in Oshkosh's weekly dose

OSHKOSH — Day by Day Shelter will host the inaugural Streets of Hope fundraiser Oct. 13. It will take place 6 to 11 p.m. at Becket’s Center Atrium, 2 Jackson St.

Streets of Hope will be an immersive arts fundraiser highlighting the heart of street culture. The event will feature street food, live art and music, storytelling and performance art.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit streetsofhope.art.

Here is more news from throughout Winnebago County.

Damascus Road sets $500,000 goal for capital campaign

Damascus Road Project Inc. has announced its new capital campaign, “We Get to Move!” The goal is to raise $500,000 to purchase and renovate a new office. All donations directly serve clients who are survivors of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The group is hoping to double the donations with matching funds from Winnebago County’s Spirit Fund.

The new space will include a gathering area for group meetings and public education with a coffee/snack bar; a “boutique” that will offer free clothing, hygiene and toiletry items; a soft interview room; counseling office; healing garden; laundry facilities; fitness area; restrooms; reception area; and a library/resource area.

Damascus Road Project was founded in 2009. The volunteer non-profit educates the community about sex trafficking and exploitation and advocates for survivors. The organization relies on private donors to serve clients.

Learn about estate planning during series of workshops

A series of Estate Planning Workshops, led by attorney Aaron Haller, will be offered in October at the Oshkosh Public Library, 106 Washington Ave. Haller is an attorney at Levine Eisberner LLC.

Learn how to protect your family’s future and be sure your assets are secure.

Workshops will begin at 2 p.m. on the lower level on the following dates:

Oct. 10: Advanced Healthcare Directives (Living Wills);

Oct. 17: The Importance of Powers of Attorney (Financial and Healthcare); and

Oct. 24: Special Needs Trusts for Adult Children.

Light refreshments will be available.

For more information, call 920-236-5205 or visit oshkoshpubliclibrary.org.

Oshkosh's boating season closes Oct. 15

The Winnebago County Highway Department would like residents to know the 2023 navigation season for Oshkosh bridges will close at midnight Oct. 15.

African Violet clubs to hold show, sale in October

The Wisconsin Council of African Violet Clubs will host its annual show and sale Oct. 14 and 15 at St. Jude the Apostle Church, Oshkosh. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15

The Wisconsin Council oversees all African Violet clubs in Wisconsin and their membership. Members of any state club can exhibit at this show. There will be plants, supplies and equipment available to purchase.

Some of the items on display include floral arrangements, dish gardens and terrariums. There also will be a competition for awards such as best of class and show champion.

For more information, email WiCouncilofAVClubs@Gmail.com.

