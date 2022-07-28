Massive damage, casualties expected after overnight flooding in Eastern Kentucky, governor says

This image provided by Marlene Abner Stokely shows flooding by the Buckhorn Log Cathedral, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Buckhorn, Ky. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that he expects massive property damage and potential casualties after overnight rain and flooding in Eastern Kentucky caused major damage to buildings, leaving some residents stranded on their rooftops.

“We probably have not seen the worst of it," Beshear said Thursday morning in a news conference. "Sadly, we believe that we will lose Kentuckians and a lot of Kentuckians will probably lose most of what they have.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Beshear had called a state of emergency and the National Guard has been mobilized.

Gen. Hal Lamberton said crews were working to rescue people stranded on roofs of homes. Staff at a school were also stranded, he said.

More than 6 inches of rain fell heading into Thursday morning, leaving streets underwater. A flood warning was in effect for several counties until Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky.

In Perry County, 20 people were unaccounted for early Thursday morning, said Deputy Sheriff Scott Sandlin. The region had been hit with major flooding, with several bridges and roads covered in water and other structures destroyed, he said.

Several residents and news organizations posted photos and videos on social media early Thursday that show water taking over the streets in Buckhorn, Breathitt and Perry counties. Chris Bailey, the chief meteorologist for WKYT, described it as "one of the worst flash flood events to ever hit the state."

Dustin Jordan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said in the past two days, 6.82 inches of rain fell in Knott County, 7 inches in Perry County, and about 7 inches in Breathitt County.

At least 1 to 2 inches of rain can be expected between Thursday night into Friday south of Interstate 64, he said.

Buckhorn Elementary School is almost completely under water right now. This is in Perry County, KY… one of the hardest hit areas with flooding. #kywx @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/Z2JUHka5tu — Chris Johnson FOX 56 Weather (@cjwxguy56) July 28, 2022

Officials in Floyd County declared a local state of emergency Wednesday afternoon due "to significant rainfall and flooding," according to a tweet from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. State emergency services had been deployed.

More than 20,000 power outages were reported in Eastern Kentucky, and nearly 10,000 more in southern West Virginia, according to Poweroutage.us.

In West Virginia's Greenbrier County, firefighters pulled people from flooded homes, and five people who got stranded by high water while camping in Nicholas County were rescued by the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department, WCHS-TV reported.

Flooding in SEKY overnight has reached a very dangerous level. This is McRoberts, KY... that's portions of Letcher County. Catastrophic flooding ongoing for portions of SEKY right now. Video courtesy: Amanda Miller #kywx @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/i5BoeBXUZT — Chris Johnson FOX 56 Weather (@cjwxguy56) July 28, 2022

