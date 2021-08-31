Streets littered with debris as Ida flooding lingers
This video shows streets littered with debris with lingering flooding from Ida on Aug. 30. Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, is one of many areas recovering after the powerful hurricane.
Since Aug. 10, about 1,000 union workers across five states who make Ritz crackers and Oreo cookies for Nabisco have been on strike over contract disagreements. As America’s appetite for snack foods has grown during the pandemic, Mondelez International, Nabisco’s parent company, some wants some employees to work longer shifts to make more high-demand items. Union workers oppose the new schedules, saying their hours are already long and the change would take away time spent with their families.
A collapsed highway resulted in two drivers falling to their deaths and injuries to at least 10 others as Hurricane Ida made its way into Mississippi.
For two of my clients, the time was right for executing a Roth IRA conversion. Here’s why, and how they made the strategy work for them.
A brief power outage at 8:30 p.m. Sunday led to a 5-hour disruption on eight of the city's subway lines. Hochul called the situation "unacceptable."
Hurricane Ida churned a storm surge of 10 to 12 feet high in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana. It was enough to overcome levees and completely swallow the town on Aug. 30.
The remnants of Ida will track offshore into the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday night and then track into Atlantic Canada as a strengthening post-tropical system Thursday through Saturday.
The teenage student-athlete was shot and killed in a random act of violence, according to the university.
Helen Woodward Animal Center in Calfornia and Texas' Operation Kindness were among the U.S. animal rescues that helped shepherd shelter pets out of Louisiana before Hurricane Ida made landfall
Armed gang members took hostages as human shields, after a bank robbery in Brazil.
New Orleans could be without power for up to 3 weeks after Hurricane Ida
Tropical Storm Kate develops in Atlantic
The man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard — which were later improperly detonated by police, likely causing a massive blast in late June that rocked a neighborhood and injured 17 people — now faces a decade in federal prison. Five Los Angeles police bomb technicians overloaded a containment chamber with the illegal fireworks above the equipment's safety rating on June 30 after authorities were called to a South LA home for a huge stash of fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July. The explosion — considered highly unusual because such containment chambers are designed to withhold blasts — damaged dozens of homes, businesses and vehicles and prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to review its detonation procedures.
Michael Brochstein/Sipa USAPHOENIX—It was another 100-degree summer day in Arizona and Kyrsten Sinema couldn’t take the heat.Arizona’s senior Democratic senator may not have been physically present as a group of progressive activists gathered in a downtown Phoenix park, demanding she do more to combat the existential threat of climate change.But a representation of Sinema was there—a four-foot sculpture of her carved out of a big block of ice—to display at an event held by activists from the lef
Weakened to a tropical depression, Ida brings relentless rain to Mississippi, Alabama
Expert marvels at ‘biggest smorgasbord a shark could dream of’Researchers monitor unusual humpback mortality event For those aboard a recent whale watching cruise off Cape Cod, the decomposing carcass of a year-old humpback calf floating in the waters of the Stellwagen Bank national marine sanctuary made for a heartbreaking sight. But it turned into a camera-ready moment, and a rare bonanza for shark researchers, when two large great whites showed up and started feasting on the remains. A short
Less than two weeks after its official launch, The Boring Company's Loop system in Las Vegas had its first security breach. On June 21, the morning of the final day of the International Beauty Show, an "unauthorized vehicle" joined the system's fleet of Tesla taxis underground, emails between the Loop's operations manager and a Clark County official show. The emails were obtained by TechCrunch under public records laws.