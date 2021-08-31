Streets littered with debris as Ida flooding lingers

Associated Press

The man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard — which were later improperly detonated by police, likely causing a massive blast in late June that rocked a neighborhood and injured 17 people — now faces a decade in federal prison. Five Los Angeles police bomb technicians overloaded a containment chamber with the illegal fireworks above the equipment's safety rating on June 30 after authorities were called to a South LA home for a huge stash of fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July. The explosion — considered highly unusual because such containment chambers are designed to withhold blasts — damaged dozens of homes, businesses and vehicles and prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to review its detonation procedures.