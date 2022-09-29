Streets and neighborhoods swallowed by Ian flooding
Storm chaser Mike Scantlin shared this drone video of widespread flooding submerging the streets and neighborhoods of McGregor, Florida, on Sept. 29, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
High winds from Ian could make it too difficult to control vehicles, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation
(Bloomberg) -- Having left 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses without power, rivers overflowing and a causeway and bridge down, Ian is expected to regain hurricane strength over the Atlantic and hit South Carolina with a life-threatening storm surge on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-
Bridge leading to Sanibel Island washed away by Hurricane Ian
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
“Don't go out there,” officials warned, saying the water was likely to rush back in at higher levels.
"Our camera, our equipment -- we are going to try to find some sort of shelter as this just came in," Robert Ray says
The first fringes of winds, rain and tornadoes that come with Hurricane Ian reached Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties on Tuesday night, and gave a nasty taste of what might be coming Wednesday.
Streaming with multiple cameras, Severe Studios, a camera at Fort Myers Beach went viral amid flooding from Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning.
"It is what you think it is," Fort Myers correspondent Kyla Galer said.
Hurricane Ian has now strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane. Here's what SC residents need to know and how it will impact them.
As Ian continued its destructive trek across Florida, over a million households across the state awoke on Thursday without electricity as residents and emergency crews along the Gulf Coast began to assess the toppled buildings, flooded streets and crippled infrastructure.
FORT MYERS BEACH — They thought second floors would be safe. But Hurricane Ian was more brutal than some residents of Fort Myers Beach ever imagined. Kevin Behen left his studio apartment and hunkered down in a corner room in a stout building by the foot of the bridge into town. The surge licked the second-floor deck. He sprinted upstairs and banged on a door until someone let him in. “It ...
A rare phenomenon caused by Hurricane Ian sucked water away from the shore of Tampa Bay Wednesday morning, another symptom of the impending storm.