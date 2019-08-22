In the streets and on the run: Alligators are having a 'hot girl summer' of their own

Chicago Animal Care and Control/Facebook





You thought it was "hot girl summer" ? You were wrong.

It's actually Alligator August (and June, and July), folks.

Although most people associate them with the swamps of Florida, alligators have been everywhere and are doing everything this summer.

From climbing fences in Florida to swimming in a Chicago lagoon, here are 11 of the best alligator stories so far this year.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more stories.

Sure, tales of Florida Man are well documented, but perhaps less talked about are the tales of Florida alligators, which have been popping up in the most unlikely of places.

Alligators are typically relegated to the swampy areas of the southeast. But this summer? They're making a mark all over the map.

From breaking into a Florida home and smashing wine bottles, to evading capture in a Chicago lagoon, here are 11 of the best alligator stories of 2019, so far.

Our journey starts in April when hungry alligators began to look for food in one Florida neighborhood.

Tyler Kaufman/AP Photo

Usually, Floridians don't bat an eye when they come in close contact with a rogue reptile or amphibian. But back in April, residents for Fort Myers, Florida, say they had a few encounters with hungry, hungry hippos alligators that were too close for comfort, the Huffington Post reported at the time.

There were sightings both on the street and on a residential property and one gator even crashed through a home's deck screen. But experts said not to worry.

Brian Norris, a spokesperson for Florida Fish and Wildlife, told Fox 4 Now that the animals were prowling around looking for food, which is pretty typical behavior when the weather gets warm ahead of springtime mating season

Read more >>







Later that month, authorities mistook an 11-foot-long alligator for a ... person.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

In a case of mistaken identity at best, authorities in Miami mistook an 11-foot-long, 600-pound alligator for a person lying unconscious in the grass. But when the Miami Fire Rescue crew approached the enshrouded figure, it became immediately clear that it was not a human — not at all.

As the crew made its way toward the alligator, the animal careened through a fence.

"We watched that gator go through that fence like nothing," Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll Jr. said.

Catching it would take another few hours and an assist from the Miami PD. Read more >>







In May, a snake got stuck in alligator's jaw. And yes, there are pictures.