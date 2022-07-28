Streets underwater, houses swept away

At least eight people died in extreme flooding in Kentucky. The economy shrank again, raising concerns about a recession. And heads up: Space debris could come crashing back down to Earth soon.

👋 Hey! I'm Laura Davis. It's Thursday, and there's a lot of news, so let's get to it!

Major flooding leaves at least 8 dead in Kentucky

At least eight people were confirmed dead Thursday after heavy rain caused massive flooding across eastern Kentucky, leaving people stranded on rooftops and others without power or water, as forecasts call for even more rain. “We probably have not seen the worst of it," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. Here's the latest.

Here's what we know:

  • Overnight deluge: More than 6 inches of rain fell overnight, leaving streets and homes underwater, and thousands without power. Crews worked to rescue people stranded on roofs of homes, and at least 20 people were unaccounted for.

  • Death toll expected to rise: Beshear said he expects deaths to rise to double digits, calling it one of "the worst, most devastating flooding events" in state history.

  • Forecast isn't helping: Impacts from the storm could worsen, with rain in the forecast Thursday evening and Friday. That could hinder both rescue efforts and work to restore utilities, Beshear said.

Photos: Flash flooding wreaks havoc in eastern Kentucky.

Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history.
Congress passes computer chips bill

The House approved a bipartisan bill Thursday to boost domestic manufacturing of computer chips, giving President Joe Biden a needed legislative win before lawmakers leave for summer recess. The legislation includes roughly $52 billion in incentives for the semiconductor industry. Twenty-four Republicans joined Democrats to approve the bill, while every no vote was a Republican. Reducing the United States' reliance on chips produced in China has been a priority for Biden. He urged Congress to take swift action to improve U.S. output of semiconductors, framing the issue as an economic and national security imperative. What's in it for the public? Keep reading.

US President Joe Biden reacts to a note given to him saying that the CHIPS-plus bill has passed the House during a meeting with CEOs about the economy in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC on July 28, 2022. The $280 billion industrial policy was passed the Senate on Wednesday with rare bipartisan support and will boost domestic production of semiconductors, the in-demand microchips that power everything from smartphones to cars to weapons.
US economy shrinks in 2nd quarter

As the nation grapples with soaring inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy has contracted for a second straight quarter, sounding the alarm over a possible recession. Residential investment plunged last quarter as the housing market slumped amid sharply rising mortgage rates while business stockpiling and investment also declined, more than offsetting a modest advance in consumer spending. The nation’s gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S., shrank at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.9% in the April-June period, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That followed a 1.6% drop early this year. Is a recession around the corner? Here's what economists have to say.

Best diet for weight loss? Why there isn't a simple answer

Research shows that ultraprocessed foods can lead to weight gain. And experts say there needs to be more investment in diet studies to figure out what actually is the best type of food to eat for healthier weight loss. While different diets may affect people in various ways, experts do offer suggestions on the best foods to eat, and how to eat them. But there are still a lot of factors that play into weight, and food is just part of it. Read more from the experts.

Highly processed foods like snack items, cereals and pre-made meals make up roughly half of the typical American's diet. They're inexpensive, fast and filling, designed to taste good and be hard to stop eating.
Space junk could fall to  Earth as soon as this weekend

Heads up! Experts tracking a rocket that completed a mission to China’s Tiangong space station predict it will come hurtling back to Earth this weekend. Generally, rocket reentries are guided when they’re over a certain size. This one isn’t, so where the debris will land remains unknown. The rocket, China’s largest, measures roughly 175 feet and weighs 23 metric tons, according to the Aerospace Corporation. It is much too early to tell exactly where it will fall. But experts emphasize the risk to people generally is extremely low. Keep reading.

A Long March 5B rocket, carrying China's Tianhe space station core module, lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan province on April 29, 2021.
  • 'Not seen the worst of it': At least 8 dead, more missing in eastern Kentucky flooding

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at least eight people are dead with double-digit casualties feared after overnight flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

  • New studies find more evidence of Covid’s origin from Wuhan’s ‘wet market’

    ‘Pandemic likely arose from at least two separate infections of humans from animals at the Huanan market,’ scientists say

  • How the Pandemic Will End, and More at the TIME100 Health Summit

    At the summit, White House COVID-19 adviser Dr. Ashish Jha said this pandemic will end, just as all previous pandemics have ended, but that’s not likely to happen in the next few months. “We need to get to a point where we have vaccines that are truly variant-resistant,” he told Senior Correspondent Alice Park at the virtual event, which was sponsored by Fujifilm. Michelle Williams, a mental-health advocate and former member of Destiny’s Child, opened up about how she has struggled with depression since the seventh grade—even though she didn’t receive an official diagnosis until her 30s.

  • The Senate Reports Oil and Gas Prices Are Not Impacted by Corporate Greed – These Experts Say Otherwise

    A new report by the Joint Economic Committee Republicans contends that gas prices -- which have increased exponentially over the past few months and are a major contributing factor to the...

  • Nervous About Interest Rate Hikes? These 3 Under-the-Radar, Tax-Advantaged Securities Offer Yield Up to 14%+

    For 14 years, the federal funds rate has hovered around zero. The Federal Reserve or “Fed” maintained these low rates to stimulate the economy during two steep market downturns: the 2008 Great Recession and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic sell-off. But, the economy has recovered since those events, and prices are rapidly increasing from record-high inflation and other factors. The Fed has drastically increased rates since January 2022 to slow down inflation and lessen the impact that a recession woul

  • Senate Democrats propose $21 billion in new COVID-19 funding amid stalemate

    Senate Democrats on Thursday unveiled a measure to provide $21 billion in emergency funding to fight COVID-19, but immediately ran into roadblocks from Republicans. The measure would provide funding for research on improved vaccines that can better combat new variants and allow for the purchasing of additional vaccines, tests and treatments. There has…

  • Biden shrugs off recession talk, talks up fighting inflation

    President Joe Biden and his administration went all out Thursday to play down a troubling new economic report that added to the evidence of a recession, trying to pull focus instead to major legislative progress on measures to tame inflation, reduce debt and preserve America's competitive edge. The desire to accentuate the positive reflected the political tensions that are already playing out in the runup to the midterm elections. Republican lawmakers are sounding the alarm that a downturn has already started, a claim challenged by Biden and his fellow Democrats who wanted the public to instead focus on a pair of likely wins in Congress.

  • Liz Truss: I’ll do what is right and necessary on Ukraine, and defend our freedom

    Liz Truss on Thursday night described herself as a “freedom fighter” on Ukraine, telling Conservative Party members they could trust her to do all she can to ensure Vladimir Putin is defeated.

  • In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

    The U.S. has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Blinken also said he expects to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine to discuss the deal and other matters. Blinken's comments marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February and testified Wednesday at her trial.

  • Joe Manchin: What's in US Democrats' 'inflation-fighting' bill?

    The $739bn package raises corporate taxes, lowers healthcare costs and invests heavily in renewables.

  • New details, IDs released in Friday's police shootout with 2 dead, 1 in custody and K-9 wounded

    Killed in the police shootout were De'Shaun Lockett and Tyjarius Holton. The other passenger who gave himself up was Robert Motley. K-9 Huk lived.

  • Mulling an EV? A first-ever $4,000 tax incentive for used electric vehicles is part of Manchin’s compromise

    With Sen. Manchin's climate-spending and tax-incentive compromise, here's what Tesla, Ford and other buyers of new and pre-owned electric vehicles need to know.

  • U.S. teetering on brink of recession as GDP contracts in second quarter

    The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, with consumer spending growing at its slowest pace in two years and business spending declining, raising the risk that the economy was on the cusp of a recession. While the second straight quarterly decline in gross domestic product reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday largely reflected a more moderate pace of inventory accumulation by businesses due to ongoing shortages of motor vehicles, the economic profile was weak, with exports as the only bright spot. This could deter the Federal Reserve from continuing to aggressively increase interest rates as it battles high inflation.

  • Parkgoer Captures Stunning Lightning Storm at Disney World's Haunted Mansion — See the Spooky Video

    "It was like a web crawling over the Haunted Mansion..."

  • 'Doesn't sound like a recession': Biden optimistic despite economy contracting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden tried to soothe Americans' worries about the strength of the economy on Thursday, after new data showed it had contracted for two quarters in a row. Biden and top White House officials touted several positive facts about the U.S. economy, including that employers are still hiring, unemployment is at 50-year lows and manufacturers are still investing. "That doesn't sound like a recession to me," Biden told reporters.

  • Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says

    (Reuters) -Flooding in eastern Kentucky has caused at least eight deaths, Governor Andy Beshear said on Thursday, and the death toll is expected to reach double digits as water continues to rise. A series of storms drenching the eastern part of the state has dropped water that has yet to crest, leaving damage that could take years to repair, said Beshear, who declared a state of emergency in six counties on Thursday morning. Among the dead was an 81-year-old woman in the Perry County.

  • Fact check: Video shows actual fly, not a US military drone

    A viral video that shows a large fly has been falsely identified as a U.S. military drone by social media users.

  • WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre says President Biden “intends to run in 2024.”

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was again called on to clarify whether or not President Biden would run again in 2024, and told The View’s Alyssa Farah that he “intends to run in 2024.” FARAH-GRIFFIN: Is your party giving this administration a clear message when it comes to President Biden running again?

  • German Electric Carmaker e.Go Will Go Public Via Athena SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Next.e.GO Mobile SE, a German maker of compact electric vehicles, is going public through a merger with a blank-check firm to create a company valued at $913 million, including debt.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleThe Str

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stellar Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    A peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq is the perfect excuse to buy these innovative stocks at a discount.