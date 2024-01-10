Streetsboro Council nixes limits on marijuana, garage apartments

STREETSBORO − City Council is moving forward with limits on car washes, hotels and "adult cannabis" dispensaries, but members suggested last minute changes to some of the regulations.

Streetsboro in 2023 established a moratorium on car washes and hotels until a market study could be completed. That study, by the Urban Decision Group, showed the market was balanced, but that the addition of a fifth car wash − which already had been approved − would create an imbalance.

The study showed the hotel market in Streetsboro has been struggling since amusement parks in Aurora closed.

The new regulations would limit the zoning classifications where hotels could locate. For example, a hotel could not locate in the Commercial-Residential area, which hosts the Shady Lake apartments. The ordinance also effectively would ban short-term rentals, such as bed-and-breakfasts. The change also would prevent homeowners from operating their properties as rentals through such services as Vrbo or Airbnb.

The rules also would require separate living quarters on homes to be attached to the structure.

The ordinance would establish a limits of five car washes within the city limits, and two marijuana dispensaries. The dispensaries would be required to operate in stand-alone facilities, not in establishments such as a shopping center.

Councilman Justin Ring, at-large, said the ordinance would have a "chilling effect" on adult cannabis, because there currently is already a limited number of stand-alone facilities far enough away from schools and churches.

"I think really what that is doing is essentially creating a way for us to not allow them, while saying we allow them," Ring said, adding that voters in Streetsboro overwhelmingly supported the ballot issue permitting cannabis, and that it passed in every precinct.

Ring proposed allowing the businesses in multi-tenant buildings, but agreed the city should limit Streetsboro to two operations citywide.

Councilman Steve Michniak said he agreed, and would like to see cannabis face no more regulations than alcohol.

Ring also suggested removing language in the proposal that would forbid living quarters not attached to a home. He cited spaces above a garage or barn. The city's code already forbids those spaces from being rented, but, Ring said, some might want to use such spaces for family or guests.

"I'd hate to all of a sudden make them criminals," he said.

John Cieszkowski, Streetsboro's planning and zoning director, said the ordinance will be amended before the third reading on the ordinance.

Resident Mary Kay Reynolds spoke at a public hearing on the zoning code amendments. She said she believed ordinances limiting the number of certain businesses would be good for the city, and showed support for existing businesses.

"Take care of what you have and it will last," she said. "It holds true in all walks of life."

JEDD with Shalersville approved

Council also approved an ordinance expanding the Joint Economic Development District with Shalersville.

Viega LLC, an American subsidiary of Germany-based Viega Group, previously announced its plans to construct a 180,000-square-foot plant in the 475-acre industrial park in Shalersville Township, eventually bringing nearly 70 new jobs with it. The company makes copper pipe fittings. The company recently closed on the purchase of 80 acres in the industrial park.

Economic Development Director Patrick O'Malia said the firm will bring 41 new jobs and $2.2 million in payroll, and an investment of about $65 million. Streetsboro would get 30%, Shalersville would get 60% and the remaining 10% would fund infrastructure improvements in and around the JEDD. The company has been granted a 60% tax abatement for 10 years.

Although construction of a 1-million-square-foot building recently was completed in the JEDD area, the building still doesn't have a tenant. Viega is the first announced tenant in the JEDD area, O'Malia said.

Streetsboro officials previously said the city and township had competition for Viega from other states, and "multiple layers of tax incentives" were used to lure the business. The Portage County Port Authority issued a "sales tax exemption," which will make construction materials exempt from sales tax if they are used for erecting the building − an incentive that is expected to save Viega $1.5 million on its construction project.

A JEDD is the only way for townships to collect income tax, according to Ohio law.

