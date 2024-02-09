Streetsboro driver crashes into ODOT truck parked on Ohio 16 in Jackson Township

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle striking a pickup belonging to the Ohio Department of Transportation at 1:44 p.m. Thursday in the 19000 block of Ohio 16 in Jackson Township.

Authorities said Shae L. Dalrymple, 33, of Streetsboro was traveling east when she lost control and went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck the parked ODOT pickup, which was unoccupied on the side of the roadway as personnel were working in the area. Dalrymple then continued east and struck a guardrail, causing her to then go left of center and off the left side of the road before coming to rest.

Dalrymple was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. Assisting on scene were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Jackson Township Fire Department and Prince's Wrecker Service.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Streetsboro driver crashes into ODOT truck parked on Ohio 16