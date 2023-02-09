Streetsboro girl, 12, reports someone grabbed her while walking to school bus Wednesday morning

Streetsboro police say are investigating a report that an unidentified person jumped out from behind a bush and grabbed a 12-year-old girl while she was walking on Portage Pointe Parkway to her school bus stop Wednesday morning.

Police said the girl was able to get away after she kicked the suspect, who is believed to be male.

Police Lt. Rich Polivka said Thursday that the incident occured around 6:30 or 6:40 a.m., while the girl was walking along the side of the road in an apartment development. It was still dark and the only description the girl was able to provide is that the suspect was wearing dark clothing and had a deep voice.

Polivka said the girl got on the bus, but the matter was not reported to police until afternoon, when the girl told Streetsboro Middle School staff, who alerted the police school resource officer. Police believe there were other children at the bus stop, but they did not report seeing anything, said Polivka.

Polivka said police are hoping that a video camera on the school bus will show a possible suspect in the area. Police also searched for any other possible sources of video, but were unsuccessful.

"We did have officers go up and check that area," he said, "but unfortunatly, it looks like it's an area where people walk their dogs. There's a path there and there's just a lot of footprints and nothing of any value to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police dispatch at 330-626-4976 or email kfrench@streetsboropolice.com.

In the meantime, said Polivka, police have provided extra patrol in the area.

Police say that when something like this happens, it should be reported right away.

"We continue to encourage everyone to see something, say something immediately," police posted on Facebook Wednesday night.

