Streetsboro man, 29, indicted on 10 felony unlawful sexual conduct counts

A grand jury has indicted a Streetsboro man on 10 felony counts in connection with an alleged sexual relationship with a teenage girl that lasted more than two years.

Judge Laurie J. Pittman set bond for Andrew James Atkinson, 29, of Guenevere Street, at $100,000 during his arraignment in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Monday morning. If released, he has been ordered to have no contact with the girl. The bond was a reduction from a $200,000 bond set in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna on Dec. 15.

Atkinson is charged with 10 counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. According to the indictment, the alleged incidents began in March 2019 when the girl was 13 and lasted until this past October. A complaint that Streetsboro police filed in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna on Dec. 14 alleges that the girl, now 15, became pregnant this past April.

An attorney for Atkinson could not immediately be identified.

Atkinson is scheduled for a jury trial before Pittman on Feb. 23. He is also scheduled for a status conference and pretrial hearing on Feb. 8 and a pretrial hearing on Feb. 18.

