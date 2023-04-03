Streetsboro man accused of raping girl, now 8

A Streetsboro man is facing 10 felony counts in the sexual assaults of a now 8-year-old girl.

A Portage County grand jury has indicted David A. Owens, 34, with five counts each of first-degree felony rape and second-degree felony sexual battery. The indictment was filed in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Friday.

According to court records, the alleged offenses took place in Streetsboro between Jan. 1, 2021, when the girl was 6, and July 8, 2022, when she was 7.

A warrant was out for Owens' arrest as of Monday.

