Streetsboro man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl for more than six years

A Streetsboro man is facing rape and other charges stemming from allegations he sexually assaulted a girl during a period of more than six years, starting when she was 6.

A Portage County grand jury has indicted Scott A. Boerio, 46, on four counts each of first-degree felony rape and second-degree felony sexual battery and a single count of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition. The indictment was filed in Portage County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

According to court records, the alleged assaults took place between February 2017 and early September, with at least some assaults allegedly taking place at Boerio's home.

Boerio is scheduled for arraignment on Monday. Meanwhile, he has been ordered held on a $250,000 bond set in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna earlier in the week.

An attorney for Boerio could not immediately be identified. He filed a request for appointment of an attorney on Tuesday.

More: Ravenna man sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Streetsboro man accused of sexually assaulting girl for years