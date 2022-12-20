Streetsboro man arrested after SWAT team called to home Monday night

A SWAT team was called to a Streetsboro home Monday night after a mam allegedly assaulted his father and barricaded himself in a bedroom.

A SWAT team was called to a Streetsboro home Monday night after a man allegedly assaulted his father and barricaded himself in a bedroom.

Streetsboro Police Lt. Rich Polivka said police were called to a Portage Pointe Drive home at about 6 p.m. The 49-year-old man is charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna for allegedly hitting his father in the chest with his hand and lunging and attempting to hit his mother.

Police sent out two Nixle alerts to the public Monday night advising people to avoid the area due to "ongoing police activity."

"When our officers got there, he had locked himself in a bedroom," Polivka said. "He was talking to officers, but we have reason to believe in the past he had access to weapons and although his parents believed all the weapons were removed, we couldn't verify that. So just out of caution, we did activate Metro SWAT and they came out to the scene."

Polivka said the incident ended when SWAT officers broke into the bedroom and shocked the man with an electric device at about 10:10 p.m. The man was then taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center for examination, but other than possible minor injuries from the shock device, no injuries were reported, said Polivka.

No weapons were found, he added.

"We have had contact with him in the past and just given the situation, the officers made a referral to the Portage County Mental Health Court for him," Polivka said.

The court is designed to assist those who commit crimes while suffering from severe and persistent menatl illness under certain conditions by emphasizing treatment over punishment.

"Ultimately, we'd like him to get some help," Polivka said.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

