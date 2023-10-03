Streetsboro man claiming self defense gets probation in assault of elderly neighbor

A Streetsboro man claiming self defense may avoid prison time for assaulting an elderly neighbor in July 2022.

During a sentencing hearing Monday, Judge Laurie J. Pittman ordered that James Zackary, 40, serve three years probation, the first year under intensive supervision by the court's adult supervision program.

Streetsboro police said Zackary punched a 69-year-old man multiple times and assaulted him with a metal pipe at a Wellman Road address near Zackary's home on July 27, 2022.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the man, a neighbor of Zackary's, standing in the road with blood on him from cuts to his head, arms and elbow. One of the man's eyes was black and blue and partially swollen shut and there was blood splattered on a nearby driveway.

EMS took the man to UH Portage Medical Center.

Prosecutor Kimberly Kaplan-Quinn said that as a condition of probation, the victim, who was not present during the hearing, did not want any contact with Zackary.

Job Perry, Zackary's attorney, told Pittman that Zackary had been defending himself.

"But he accepts responsibility for his part in what happened that day," said Perry.

Zackary alleged that the man had been trying to provoke him for weeks until it finally came to a head.

"This was self defense," he said.

The defense filed a notice of self defense in July, with the intention of calling a witness to testify during trial that Zackary was defending himself, but then he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony aggravated assault in early September.

As conditions of probation, Pittman ordered that Zackary undergo a mental health evaluation and follow any resulting recommendations, take unspecified prescribed medications according to directions, pay $1,612.85 in restitution to the man for medical costs not covered by insurance within two years, and to have "absolutely no contact" with the victim or his home.

Pittman also fined Zackary $300 and ordered that he pay $307 in court costs within three years. He has the option of paying the fine and court costs by performing community service at $10 per hour.

Zackary had faced a maximum of 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

In a plea deal, the assault charge was amended down from second-degree felony assault and an additional second-degree felony assault charge was dismissed.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Streetsboro gets probation in assault of elderly neighbor