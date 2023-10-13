Streetsboro man could spend life in prison for raping girl, now 8

A Streetsboro man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a now 8-year-old girl.

David A. Owens, 34, pleaded guilty in Portage County Court of Common Pleas Friday morning to two counts of first-degree felony rape. Sentencing is not scheduled until Nov. 9 to allow more time for Doherty to get a statement from the victim's mother, who was not present in court Friday.

According to a grand jury indictment filed in March, the offenses were committed between Jan. 1, 2021, when the girl was 6, and July 8, 2022, when she was 7.

The offenses took place in Streetsboro. Information as to how Owens knew the girl has not been released.

Judge Becky Doherty said she would likely accept a prosecution recommendation to sentence Owens to life in prison with a possibility of parole after a minimum of 20 years, but she believes she could sentence Owens to a higher minimum.

Doherty asked Owens if he understood what he was pleading to and what the possible sentence is. Owens replied he did.

Joseph Messuri, Owens' attorney, said he had discussed with Owens evidence that the prosecution acquired through discovery, as well as the prosecution's recommended sentence, and he believes Owens understands.

Messuri said he would save any comments he had about the case for the sentencing hearing. Owens did not make any statements.

In a plea deal, a reference in a grand jury indictment to the girl being younger than 10 at the time of the offenses is to be removed, leaving only a reference to her age as younger than 13.

Other charges in the indictment, including three additional rape counts and five counts of second-degree felony sexual battery, are being dismissed in the plea deal.

In July, the defense filed a motion seeking to determine the girl's competency to testify at trial. The motion alleged inconsistencies in details that the girl provided concerning the offenses.

However, in August, a plea hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26, later to be rescheduled for Friday.

No trial date has been set since a June jury trial was cancelled.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

