Streetsboro man sentenced to 20 years to life for raping a now 9-year-old girl

A Streetsboro man will spend at least two decades in prison for raping a now 9-year-old girl.

Judge Becky Doherty sentenced David A. Owens, 34, to 20 years to life during a sentencing hearing in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday.

The prosecution had previously recommended this sentence, and Doherty said during Owens' plea hearing in October that she would likely accept it.

Doherty also determined that Owens is a Tier III sex offender, requiring him if released from prison to register with the sheriff of any county he lives, works or goes to school in every 90 days for life.

According to a grand jury indictment, the offenses were committed between Jan. 1, 2021, when the girl was 6, and July 8, 2022, when she was 7. The indictment was filed in late March.

Information as to how Owens knew the girl has not been released.

Owens pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree felony rape. In a plea deal, additional charges in a grand jury indictment were dismissed, including three additional rape counts and five counts of second-degree felony sexual battery.

