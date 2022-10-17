Streetsboro man sentenced to 28 years for having sex with teen, resulting in pregnancy

A Streetsboro man was sentenced to 28 years in prison Friday for engaging in a sexual relationship with a girl that started when she was 13, lasted more than two years and resulted in a pregnancy.

Judge Laurie J. Pittman sentenced Andrew James Atkinson, 29, in Portage County Court of Common Pleas after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in a grand jury indictment in August.

Pittman also ordered that Atkinson pay $10,000 in restitution to the girl and her family.

He has been designated a Tier II sex offender, which requires him to register with sheriff of any county he lives, works or goes to school every six months for 25 years after he's released from prison.

According to court records, Atkinson began the relationship with the girl in March 2019, when the girl was 13, and lasted until October 2021, when she was 15, and it resulted in a pregnancy in April 2021.

In a sentencing memorandum, Prosecutor Connie Lewandowski said that Atkinson lived with the girl's family and began grooming the girl when she was a preteen before he finally began having sex with her, which the girl alleged was nonconsensual.

In October 2021, the girl's mother noticed her daughter had gained weight. The girl told her that Atkinson had been "sexually assaulting" her, wrote Lewandowski. The girl ended up getting an abortion.

Streetsboro police began an investigation and in December 2021, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined that Atkinson was the father of the fetus. A Portage County grand jury indicted Atkinson later that month.

Lewandowski said the girl and her family had suffered emotional harm due to Atkinson's actions and requested that Pittman impose a maximum sentence of 33 years, restitution of $10,000 and that she designate Atkinson a Tier II sex offender.

In a sentencing brief filed Friday, Ronald Spears, Atkinson's attorney, objected to allegations in Lewandowski's memorandum not reflected in the indictment. He acknowledged that Atkinson should be punished, but in light of Atkinson not having a prior criminal record, Spears requested a four-year sentence.

As part of a plea deal, three additional charges of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor were dismissed, according to court records.

