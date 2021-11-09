Streetsboro police issue caution to motorists to drive safely in Route 14 construction zone

Record-Courier

nullThe Streetsboro Police Department asked on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that motorists use caution while in the construction zone on Route 14 between Diagonal Road and Route 303.

“Over the next few weeks, expect to see more officers in the area looking for speed violations and unsafe driving,” police posted.

