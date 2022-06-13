Streetsboro police say that several people reported on Saturday that they were victims of what turned out to be a scam involving a dating app.

The individuals said that after they were matched and conversed with a woman on the app, someone claiming to be a Streetsboro police detective contacted them and told them they were under investigation because the person they were matched with is underage. Eventually the scammer tries to get them to send money in the form of gift cards. said police. Police said they would never demand payment, much less in gift cards.

The scammers are using the real name and voice mail greeting of a Streetsboro police detective, said police, and that they are now investigating the scammers.

In the meantime, anyone receiving an unexpected call from someone claiming to be with Streetsboro police is welcome to call dispatch at 330-626-4976 to confirm the caller's identity.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Streetsboro police issue warning about dating app scam