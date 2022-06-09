Streetsboro police seek identity of suspect who cut tress and shrubs in park

Streetsboro police say they are trying to identify this woman believed responsible for cutting trees and shrubs in Thomas Heritage Park Wednesday morning.

Streetsboro police say they are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who is believed responsible for cutting trees and shrubs in Thomas Heritage Park, off Route 303, west of Route 43, at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Streetsboro police say this car was used by a woman believed responsible for cutting trees and shrubs in Thomas Heritage Park on Wednesday morning. The bicycle was mounted to the back of the car when the woman arrived, police said.

Police said the woman did not take any of the cuttings with her, indicating she was there to cause damage, which was substantial.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Matt Plesz at 330-626-4976, email to info@streetsboropolice.com or message the police department via Facebook

