Streetsboro program for seniors earns statewide award

Streetsboro's Parks and Recreation Department has won a statewide award for a program it presented last spring.

Streetsboro Parks & Recreation Department won a third place award in the Historical & Cultural Arts Programs & Events category from the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association. The award was part of the association's 2023 Annual Awards of Excellence winners.

Streetsboro won the award for "Living History - A Nights of Stories," which highlighted local seniors who shared their stories. More than 250 residents saw more than 40 exhibits during the April event.

"The Streetsboro Parks & Recreation Department and the Streetsboro Senior Center are extremely pleased to announce that the departments received state recognition," said Greg Mytinger, parks and recreation director. "The department placed third out of 13 submissions from across the state of Ohio for last spring’s event entitled 'Living History - A Night of Stories.' "

The OPRA Annual Awards of Excellence will be presented at a banquet hosted by the association on Feb. 6 at the Kalahari Convention Center in Sandusky. One first place award winner will be presented with the 2023 Governor’s Award for Parks and Recreation, a “best-in-show” award which includes a $500 contribution to the parks and recreation foundation of the agency winner.

The awards are judged by a panel of parks and recreation professionals from around Ohio.

“Parks and recreation professionals throughout Ohio work every day to improve the quality of life of the people they serve,” Woody Woodward, executive director of the statewide agency. “This effort is a shining example of that kind of work, and we are pleased to be able to present this award.”

