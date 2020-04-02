StreetShares' Free Online Tool Pre-Qualifies Small Business Owners for Over $2 Billion In Stimulus Funding

RESTON, Va., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StreetShares, a financial technology company, launched a free Business Relief Calculator to help small business owners know how much relief they are eligible for under the new Paycheck Protection Program in the CARES Act of 2020.

In only 5 days since its launch, the Business Relief Calculator has seen 40,000 visitors and has determined that over 9,000 small businesses or self-employed individuals are eligible for over $2 billion in federal aid.

The resource is free and available at BusinessReliefCalculator.org.

"Business owners simply want to know 'do I qualify and for how much?'" StreetShares CEO Mark L. Rockefeller said, discussing the Business Relief Calculator on Fox Business Channel's Varney & Co. this week. "The StreetShares Business Relief Calculator is a 100% free resource and answers their questions."

The CARES Act provides aid and economic stimulus to individuals, families, and businesses. Aid for small business owners includes:

low interest loans up to $10 million

loan payment deferment for 6 months, and

100% loan forgiveness on funds used for qualified purposes such as payroll

StreetShares, founded by military veterans Mark L. Rockefeller and Mickey Konson, is an award-winning industry leader in small business lending technology. Over 30 banks, credit unions, and alternative lenders use StreetShares technology to make small business loans. Financial institutions using StreetShares technology will automatically have access to the Business Relief Calculator to provide to their customers.

StreetShares is an award-winning financial technology company that helps financial institutions provide high-quality loans to small businesses. Started in 2014 as a low-cost, digital lender to veteran-owned small businesses, StreetShares built a best-in-class small business underwriting technology. StreetShares launched a Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) platform to allow community banks and credit unions to affordably make small business loans with a 100% digital, omni-channel experience, with one-day underwriting. The StreetShares platform can be up and running in a community bank or credit union in 30 days with no core software integration. StreetShares was named 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year and 2017 Innovator of the Year. For more information, visit: streetsharesplatform.com.

