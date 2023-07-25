Strelkov’s spooked supporters scramble to switch sides after his arrest

Girkin's supporters are trying to save their own skins

After the arrest of Russian war criminal Igor Girkin (also known as Strelkov – ed.) in Russia for criticising Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, supporters of the former “DPR” terrorist leader have begun to turn on him en masse.

Many of those who had gained membership to the self-proclaimed "Club of Angry Patriots" (CAP) quickly reversed their positions the moment Girkin was arrested.

One of them was z-propagandist Vladimir Grubnik.

"There is no 'Club of Angry Patriots'," said Girkin's now former associate in a video.

“Let's cut through all this nonsense. There is Igor Ivanovich, who has gathered people around him, his personality. The CAP is Strelkov, first of all. Not [Pavel] Gubarev, not me, not anyone else. It is Strelkov. There is no organisation as such. There is no structure as such. There is nothing as such. There is only one Strelkov, his reputation, his importance, his size.”

Quickly seeking to distance himself, Grubnik hastened to publicly assure the Putin regime that he had no association with the CAP and was merely an accidental bystander.

"It was his idea," he assured his audience, probably already scared to death of the prospect of falling under the millstone of domestic political repression launched against public figures who were not loyal enough to Putin after the failed coup of Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“His idea, I repeat. It was his idea! He suggested it to many people. As a result, a total of seven people came to this meeting. Including me, who came there by accident.”

Grubnik's excuses look even more ridiculous against the backdrop of a post by the alleged "opposition" to the Kremlin, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation Alexei Navalny, who suddenly called for Girkin to be considered a "political prisoner".

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine