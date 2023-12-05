We strengthen our air defence, particularly in Odesa Oblast – Zelenskyy

Following the downing of a Russian bomber Su-24M, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, indicated that Ukraine is strengthening its air defence network, specifically in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 5 December

Quote: "I am grateful to our defenders of the sky – just today a Russian aircraft was shot down in the area of Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea. The aircraft was attempting to strike Odesa Oblast. Another minus one for the terrorists. And we will continue to ‘subtract’ the terrorists. We are strengthening our air defense, particularly in Odesa Oblast. Gradually. Yet tangibly. I thank every country that helps."

Background: 

