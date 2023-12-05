We strengthen our air defence, particularly in Odesa Oblast – Zelenskyy

Following the downing of a Russian bomber Su-24M, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, indicated that Ukraine is strengthening its air defence network, specifically in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 5 December

Quote: "I am grateful to our defenders of the sky – just today a Russian aircraft was shot down in the area of Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea. The aircraft was attempting to strike Odesa Oblast. Another minus one for the terrorists. And we will continue to ‘subtract’ the terrorists. We are strengthening our air defense, particularly in Odesa Oblast. Gradually. Yet tangibly. I thank every country that helps."

Background:

Anti-aircraft gunners from Ukraine's Air Force destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island as it was attempting to launch a missile and bomb strike in the southern part of Odesa Oblast.

According to Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, an An-26 Russian search and rescue aircraft is searching for the crew of the Su-24M fighter jet.

Support UP or become our patron!