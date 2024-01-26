'We need to strengthen domestic violence laws:' Advocates urge passage of Karina's Bill

Gun prevention advocates and Illinois lawmakers gathered this week to make a plea for the passing of Karina’s Bill.

On Wednesday, family members of domestic violence victims were joined by state representatives and advocates in Chicago. Sharing emotional stories and urging the Illinois General Assembly to pass House Bill 1404, also known as Karina’s Bill, to help protect survivors and victims of domestic violence in Illinois.

Karina’s Bill, originally introduced in 2023 was named in honor of Karina Gonzalez, a Chicago woman who was killed along with her daughter, Daniela Gonzalez, in July by her husband, Jose Alvarez. Several weeks before they were killed, Karina had gone to the police to report her husband’s abusive behavior and was granted an order of protection. However, he had access to a gun and still lived in the home.

“We cannot have other families endure this horrific act of violence this should not happen to anyone, we need to strengthen our domestic violence laws now,” said Monica Alvarez, a cousin of Karina Gonzalez. “Unfortunately, the lack of urgency and the limitations is costing lives like those of Karina and Daniela.”

Amanda Pyron is Executive Director of The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence.

In Illinois, law enforcement can present the order of protection but do not have the right to search the property or take away firearms. HB 1404 would require law enforcement to remove any guns from a person who is facing an order of protection. However, it is still unclear how long the process would take from granting the order until firearms are removed.

Amanda Pyron, executive director of The Network, an advocacy group against domestic violence, emphasized how the bill will help clarify the system of receiving an order of protection and the steps that follow.

“This bill strengthens and clarifies the law to give clear guidance to domestic violence survivors, judges, and law enforcement on how to apply for the firearm remedy, when judges can grant it, and what law enforcement must do to remove a firearm once granted,” said Pyron.

According to a report from The Network, in cases of domestic violence, the risk of homicide increases by 500% when a gun is in the home. The Network is an organization created to help support victims of domestic violence by educating, doing advocacy work, and supporting public policies.

Challenges to legislation like Karina's Bill include at least one pending in the United States Supreme Court, United States v. Rahimi. The case questions whether laws such as Karina’s Bill violate a person’s Second Amendment right.

Advocates were hoping for the bill to pass during the Illinois General Assembly’s fall session but it went nowhere. Now they are advocating for its passage during the current spring session.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure the passage of this critical safety bill,” said Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia. “We cannot fail another family in Illinois. We must act now.”

