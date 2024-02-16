Strengthened storm leaving more snow than expected. How much will the metro-east get?

Weather forecasters Thursday night saw the likelihood of maybe a dusting of snow across most of the metro-east Friday, with higher totals to the north.

But the system picked up some steam as it reached St. Louis leading to higher more precipitation than initially expected, said Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in St. Louis.

“We were expecting maybe an inch and higher amounts to the north, but as the system exits (the region) it has picked up strength,” she said. “More strength, more snow.”

As of 1 p.m. Friday, about an inch and a half was recorded in Collinsville. Two inches were measured in Belleville a half hour later.

A look down East Main Street in Belleville after more than 2 inches of snow had fallen by 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Along Interstate 255, a BND reporter observed “white-out conditions” with a slushy white frosting over the pavement. Traffic was moving at about 40 mph. Illinois and Missouri departments of transportation live traffic maps showed slow moving on all interstates acorss the region at 1:50 p.m.

In downtown Belleville, cars moved slowly around Public Square where snow rapidly accumulated early in the afternoon.

Byrd said metro-east residents should expect to see the snowfall taper off by 6 or 7 p.m. Friday with snowfall totals ranging from 2-4 inches.

“Small areas could see higher amounts,” she said.

``Thundersnow” was reported by a resident of rural Freeburg Township, who heard the rumble of thunder about 2 p.m. Friday.

Those who are wondering, you're correct - thundersnow was observed in South St. Louis! — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) February 16, 2024

The region, from Columbia, Missouri to the west through Mount Vernon in the east remains under a Winter Storm Advisory until 6 p.m.

Current totals were enough for the City of Belleville, which closed down City Hall offices at 1 p.m. Friday. The St. Clair County also has closed for the day “for the safety of employees and the citizens that are possibly needing county services,” a social media post stated.

Visibility was poor on Interstate 55/70 heading east near Collinsville in the early afternoon Friday due to heavy snow, making it hard to read highway signs, including the one directing traffic to Interstate 255.