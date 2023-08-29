Strengthening Idalia Causes Rough Seas in the Cayman Islands

Hurricane Idalia, which forecasters predicted would reach Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, August 30, is expected to “intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hurricane Idalia was forecasted to bring “life-threatening storm surge” to portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to the NHC, as well as heavy rain and flash flooding to the southeastern US.

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis expanded a state of emergency on Monday morning to include a total of 46 counties.

The storm brought heavy rainfall and flooding across portions of western Cuba, and there was still a danger of landslides in the country, according to the NHC.

In the Cayman Islands, Idalia caused rough seas, and wave heights of up to six feet were expected to continue through Tuesday evening, according to the local weather service. This footage by the Hazard Management Cayman Islands shows the conditions in Grand Cayman on Monday. At the time the footage was filmed, Idalia was still a Tropical Storm, according to the NHC. Credit: Hazard Management Cayman Islands via Storyful