Strengthening Ukraine-Romania defense partnership high on agenda as Zelenskyy meets Romanian leader

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on his first official visit to Romania since the start of Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine, reads a message on his official Telegram channel on Oct. 10.

The Ukrainian head of state will meet with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and hold talks with him. Topics will include the development of aviation and other defense coalitions, strengthening air defense, security in the Black Sea region, and relations with allies.

"First of all, Ukraine is grateful to Romania for its sincere and large-scale assistance, which significantly strengthens our defense," the statement reads.

“And also for the most constructive solidarity, which allows our countries to be significant donors of security for the world, including food security... This visit will benefit both our nations.”

Zelenskyy arrived in Romania amid Russian drone attacks near the border with the NATO member state. The latest attack on Odesa Oblast, targeting logistics infrastructure in southern Ukraine, came last night, with 23 suicide drones shot down over the region.

The wreckage of Russian drones used to attack Ukraine has been found several times on Romanian territory. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s port and border infrastructure in the Danube region, which borders Romania.

On Sept. 30, Bucharest admitted that Russian drones could have violated their country's airspace.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Sept. 7 that the alliance did not see any indication that there had been a deliberate Russian attack on Romania.

Romania has since decided to move its air defense systems closer to the border with Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Residents of Romania’s border zone with Ukraine began to receive mobile air raid alert notifications. Some of them have seen the drone strikes with their own eyes and shared videos online.

