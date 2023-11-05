Strep A: Mother praises 'decisive' doctors who saved daughter's life

A mother has praised the "decisive action" taken by doctors who saved her daughter's life from invasive strep group A infection.

Sofia Brooks, then aged 17 months, was treated by medics at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in February.

Her mother, Nikki Borkovic, said: "We know we are the lucky ones."

She has recovered and was able to walk down the aisle at her parent's wedding in the summer.

"The symptoms can change and deteriorate very quickly," Nikki added.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Scarlet Fever and invasive Group A strep (GAS) infections are rare and current levels are in line with what they would expect this time of year.

Scarlet fever is a contagious infection caused by Group A streptococcal bacteria, and is a presentation that mostly affects young children.

Sofia, from west London, contracted the illness in February and her parents initially thought was a cold, but within a few days she wasn't bearing weight on her legs, her fever had increased, she was experiencing slightly raspy breathing and was becoming more and more lethargic.

Nikki said she felt something was not right with her daughter's illness and decided to take her to A&E.

Sofia was assessed and given IV antibiotics as her condition continued to deteriorate.

By this point, she was barely conscious, her body almost entirely swollen, and with rashes spreading all over, a hospital spokesperson told BBC London.

Sofia was treated for invasive strep A and ended up spending seven weeks at the hospital.

She had four operations on an infected hip joint and received six general anaesthetics.

Sofia's mum, Nikki added: "The decisive action by doctors in A&E to treat for invasive group A Strep means that our little girl was well enough to walk down the aisle at our wedding this summer, although there is a chance she may need further surgery in the future."

She advised others with children to "trust your instincts and seek help if something doesn't feel right".

Dr Charles Stewart, a consultant in paediatric emergency medicine at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital said: "Most cases of Strep A present as mild, flu-like symptoms and can be easily treated with antibiotics."

Graphic showing Strep A symptoms to look out for: fever, rash that feels like sandpaper, swollen glands, sore throat and muscle aches

If the symptoms are not getting better, he added, then contact NHS 111 or contact your GP.

Late 2022 and early 2023 saw an unusually high number of strep A cases.

There were 21 cases of invasive group A strep cases reported in London between 11 September and 22 October, according to UKHSA figures.

The same period also saw 186 reported cases of scarlet fever.

Dr Theresa Lamagni, senior epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: "Numbers of cases are currently below this same period last year and considerable lower than the high levels seen last December."

For more information on strep A, visit the NHS website.

