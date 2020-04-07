Stress eating and coronavirus: WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, rolls out Zoom virtual workshops

Gyms are closed, and anxiety is high. Hanging out with family and friends happens on FaceTime and Facebook

And the pantry and refrigerator are just a few steps away.

Hello, quarantine overeating.

At a time of extreme isolation and new routines amid the coronavirus pandemic, making healthy food choices can be difficult. People have to make fewer trips to the store, and key groceries are often out of stock. It can be even more challenging for those trying to manage their weight.

In mid-March, WW International, also known as Weight Watchers, decided to close its 3,000 physical locations but didn't want to leave members to fend for themselves in these trying times.

Mindy Grossman, WW president and CEO, said in an interview with USA TODAY that in a matter of days, the company took its 30,000 weekly workshops virtual and grew its members-only social network. About a quarter of the company's 5 million members worldwide are signed up for in-person workshops and digital tools.

"Everybody needs something right now," Grossman said. "It's more than being on track."

This morning I was so excited to attend my first Virtual Workshop which WW launched today and was overwhelmed by the love and support displayed by everyone from the incredibly inspiring Coach to every member who shared their story. pic.twitter.com/gIE4wesSEF — Mindy Grossman (@mindygrossman) March 19, 2020

For WW members, there are two big changes in the long-standing in-person meetings. Instead of weighing in at a WW studio, members are encouraged to weigh in weekly and track their weight, then enter their digits into the WW app.

There's a new theme to the workshops – COVID-19 coping strategies. One week, the focus was on creating a routine, another week about stocking up on food, and another week was handling stress. Those looking for additional support can attend meetings in other parts of the country.

COVID-19 changes sleep, eat patterns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says stress during an outbreak can change sleep and eating patterns, and Psychology Today says, "We often start to eat (or not eat) in a conscious or unconscious effort to suppress or soothe negative emotions."

To that end, researchers at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville are conducting a survey to study the effects of COVID-19 on food habits at www.covid19foodsurvey.com. More than 8,400 people have taken part, the website says.

Of those surveyed, 73% say they agree or somewhat agree that they eat more because they are bored, and more than 64% agree or somewhat agree that they eat more than usual because of stress since the virus.

“These patterns may increase long-term chronic disease risk for many people,” Sarah Colby, associate professor of nutrition, said in a statement.

Zoom meetings and safety

WW uses the popular videoconferencing software Zoom to hold its meetings. The software's usage jumped from 10 million in December to 200 million in March.

As millions of Americans stay at home during the pandemic, many rely on the service to stay connected with family, friends, classmates and co-workers.

Though the FBI is looking at uninvited guests who "Zoom-bomb" online gatherings, joining unexpectedly without permission on Zoom, Stephen Fridakis, WW chief information security officer, said in a statement to USA TODAY that the company has not experienced any issues with disruption in its virtual workshops.

Fridakis said the video and audio are encrypted "to ensure that unauthorized parties cannot access member data." The workshops can't be recorded to protect member privacy and the "coach is able to monitor and control the participants, accepting those who pre-registered," he said.

Last month, an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in New York was interrupted on Zoom by a man hollering misogynistic and anti-Semitic slurs and saying things such as, "Alcohol is soooo good," Business Insider reported.